Treasuries Close Roughly Flat Following Fed-Inspired Volatility

(RTTNews) - Treasuries fluctuated late in the trading session on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement before ending the day roughly flat.

Bond prices initially reacted positively to the Fed announcement but pulled back going into the close. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 4.059 percent.

The late-day volatility in the bond market came after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points.

Citing efforts to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run, the Fed announced its decision to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 3.75 to 4 percent.

The Fed also said that ongoing increases in rates will be "appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time."

However, the central bank noted that future rate hikes will "take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."

The change in the language from the Fed comes following recent reports some officials are becoming increasingly uneasy about the pace of interest rate increases and the impact on the economy.

Nonetheless, comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell tamped down optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

"It is very premature to be thinking about pausing," Powell said in his post-meeting press conference. "People when they hear 'lags' think about a pause."

"It is very premature, in my view, to think about or be talking about pausing our rate hikes. We have a ways to go," he added.

Trading on Thursday may continue to be impacted by reaction to the Fed announcement, while traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on weekly jobless claims, service sector activity, labor productivity and factory orders.