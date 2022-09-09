|
09.09.2022 21:20:27
Treasuries Finish Choppy Session Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction throughout much of trading session on Friday before once again closing modestly lower.
Bond prices moved to the upside going into the close after spending most of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.
Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.9 basis points to 3.321 percent.
The choppy trading seen for much of the session came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid a relatively quiet day on the U.S. economic front.
Concerns about higher interest rates continued to weigh on treasuries, however, resulting in another modestly lower close.
Reports on consumer and producer price inflation are likely to be in focus next week, as the data could impact expectations regarding future interest rate hikes.
Reports on retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment are also likely to attract attention next week.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.