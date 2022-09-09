Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.09.2022 21:20:27

Treasuries Finish Choppy Session Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction throughout much of trading session on Friday before once again closing modestly lower.

Bond prices moved to the upside going into the close after spending most of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.9 basis points to 3.321 percent.

The choppy trading seen for much of the session came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid a relatively quiet day on the U.S. economic front.

Concerns about higher interest rates continued to weigh on treasuries, however, resulting in another modestly lower close.

Reports on consumer and producer price inflation are likely to be in focus next week, as the data could impact expectations regarding future interest rate hikes.

Reports on retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment are also likely to attract attention next week.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen