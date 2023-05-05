Treasuries Give Back Ground Following Monthly Jobs Report

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher over the three previous sessions, treasuries showed a significant pullback during trading on Friday.

Bond prices came under pressure in early trading and remained firmly negative throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 9.5 basis points to 3.446 percent.

With the rebound on the day, the ten-year yield bounced back after ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in almost a month.

The pullback by treasuries came following the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report for April.

While the report showed job growth far exceeded economist estimates in the month of April, the jump in employment followed notable downward revision to the two previous months.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment shot up by 253,000 jobs in April compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 179,000 jobs.

However, the job growth in February and March was downwardly revised to 248,000 jobs and 165,000 jobs, respectively, reflecting a combined downward revision of 149,000 jobs.

The report also said the unemployment rate edged down to 3.4 percent in April from 3.5 percent in March. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.

"The report doesn't change our view that the Fed will hold rates steady in June," said Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics. "However, the Fed's pause was a hawkish one, and if job growth and earnings don't moderate from the April pace, rate hikes could be back in play."

She added, "We expect job growth will slow as the economy enters a mild recession as cumulative rate hikes and a tightening in lending standards weigh on the economy and the labor market in the second half of the year."

Reports on consumer price and producer price inflation are likely to be in focus next week, as traders look for additional clues about the outlook for interest rates.