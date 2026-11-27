(RTTNews) - After moving notably higher over the two previous sessions, treasuries have shown a substantial move back to the downside during trading on Friday.

Bond prices came under pressure early in the session and have slid more firmly into negative territory as the day has progressed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has spiked 8.8 basis points to 4.936 percent.

The pullback by treasuries may partly reflect the rally on Wall Street, as stocks end the highly volatile week on an upbeat note.

The major U.S. stock indexes all ended a holiday-shortened session sharply higher and posted substantial gains for the week.

The strong performance on Wall Street may have inspired some traders to cash in on the recent strength among treasuries.

The initial weakness among treasuries also came amid a sharp increase in the price of crude oil, although treasuries remained under pressure even as crude oil prices saw a significant downturn.