Treasuries Move Back To The Downside Ahead Of Economic Data

(RTTNews) - Treasuries moved to the downside during trading on Tuesday, giving back ground following the rebound seen in the previous session.

Bond prices regained some ground after an early slump but remained in negative territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose 1.6 basis points to 4.181 percent.

The pullback by treasuries came as traders looked ahead to the release of several key U.S. economic reports in the coming days.

Trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to reports on private sector employment, job openings and service sector activity.

However, the highlight of the week is likely to be the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

The data could impact the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month.

While the Fed is likely to leave rates unchanged at its January 27-28 meeting, the central bank is widely expected to cut rates by at least another quarter point in the coming months.