24.07.2023 21:09:19

Treasuries Move To The Downside After Seeing Early Strength

(RTTNews) - After failing to sustain an early move to the upside, treasuries came under pressure over the course of the trading session on Monday.

Bond prices pulled back well off their early highs and into negative territory as the day progressed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.0 basis points to 3.857 percent after hitting a low of 3.798 percent.

The downturn by treasuries came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later this week.

With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis point on Wednesday, traders are likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Recent encouraging inflation data has led to optimism this week's rate hike will be the last, and traders will be looking for confirmation from the Fed.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may have kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of several key reports in the coming days.

Looking ahead, trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to reports on home prices in major metropolitan areas and consumer confidence.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Leitzinserhöhung durch die Fed: Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Mittwoch leichter. Die Wall Street-Anleger zeigten sich unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen