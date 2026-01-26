|
26.01.2026 21:16:14
Treasuries Move To The Upside As Fed Meeting Looms
(RTTNews) - Following the lackluster performance seen over the two previous sessions, treasuries showed a more notable move to the upside during trading on Monday.
Bond prices advanced early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 2.6 basis points to 4.213 percent.
The ten-year yield continued to give back ground after surging to its highest closing level in five months last Tuesday.
The strength among treasuries came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.
While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.
Traders also kept an eye on the latest geopolitical developments, with President Donald Trump threatening to impose a 100 percent tariff on goods from Canada over a potential free trade deal with China.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded by saying his country has no intention of pursuing such a deal.
The U.S. government is also facing the possibility of another shutdown, as several Democratic senators have threatened to oppose a spending bill if it includes appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security.
The impasse over DHS funding comes after federal immigration agents shot and killed another U.S. citizen in Minneapolis over the weekend.
In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Commerce Department showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods surged by much more than expected in the month of November.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt stabil -- DAX beendet Handel etwas höher -- Wall Street stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Montag zum Handelsschluss an die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich etwas höher. An der Wall Street geht es nach oben. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.