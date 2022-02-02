Treasuries Move To The Upside Following Unexpected Drop In Private Sector Jobs

(RTTNews) - After fluctuating early in the session, treasuries moved to the upside over the course of the trading day on Wednesday.

Bond prices pulled back off their best levels going into the close but remained in positive territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.4 basis points to 1.766 percent.

The advance by treasuries came following the release of a report from payroll processor ADP unexpectedly showing a sharp pullback in U.S. private sector employment in the month of January.

ADP said private sector employment plunged by 301,000 jobs in January after jumping by a downwardly revised 776,000 jobs in December.

The steep drop surprised economists, who had expected private sector employment to increase by 207,000 jobs compared to the spike of 807,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"The labor market recovery took a step back at the start of 2022 due to the effect of the Omicron variant and its significant, though likely temporary, impact to job growth," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson.

The unexpected decrease in private sector employment helped ease concerns about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates more aggressively than currently anticipated.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Economists currently expect employment to rise by 150,000 jobs in January after climbing by 199,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.9 percent.

Reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims, labor productivity and costs, service sector activity and factory orders may attract attention on Thursday, although traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report.