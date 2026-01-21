Treasuries Regain Ground Following Trump Remarks About Greenland

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply lower over the past few sessions, treasuries showed a notable move back to the upside during trading on Wednesday.

Bond prices advanced early in the session and climbed more firmly into positive territory as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 4.2 basis points to 4.253 percent.

With the decrease on the day, the ten-year yield gave back ground after reaching its highest closing level in five months.

The rebound by treasuries came after President Donald Trump ruled out the use of military force to take control of Greenland during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won't do that. Okay?" Trump said.

"Now everyone's saying, 'Oh, good.' That's probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force," he continued. "I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force."

Rather than using military force, Trump called for "immediate negotiations" with Denmark to "discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States."

Trump later said in a post on Truth Social that the "framework" of a deal on Greenland was formed during a "very productive" meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Based upon this understanding, Trump said he would not be going forward with the tariffs he threatened to impose on several European nations if they opposed his attempt to purchase the Danish territory

Treasuries moved sharply lower on Tuesday amid concerns the uproar over Greenland could diminish foreign governments and investors' appetite for U.S. assets.

Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to typically closely watched readings on consumer price inflation, although the data for October and November may be seen as old news.