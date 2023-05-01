|
Treasuries Show Significant Move Back To The Downside
(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a significant move to the downside during trading on Monday, giving back ground following the rebound seen last Friday.
Bond prices came under pressure in morning trading and slid more firmly into negative territory as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 12.2 basis points to 3.574 percent.
Treasuries moved notably lower following the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing the contraction in manufacturing activity slowed by more than expected in April.
The ISM said its manufacturing PMI rose to 47.1 in April from 46.3 in March, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 46.6.
The Commerce Department also released a report showing an unexpected increase in U.S construction spending in the month of March.
Bond traders were also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy decision due on Wednesday.
Ahead of the meeting, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is indicating an 88.9 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points and a 64.1 percent chance the central bank will subsequently leave rates unchanged in June.
