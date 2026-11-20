(RTTNews) - Treasuries have skyrocketed during trading on Friday, extending the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions.

Bond prices surged early in the session and have seen further upside as the day has progressed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has plunged 14.0 basis points to 4.912 percent.

The rally by treasuries came amid a continued sell-off on Wall Street, with technology stocks plummeting amid renewed skepticism about the artificial intelligence trade.

A steep drop by shares of Anthropic (ANT) weighed on the tech sector following its record-breaking initial public offering on Thursday.

Shares of Anthropic are plunging by more than 10 percent after the Claude developer spiked by 17.1 percent on Thursday but ended the day well off its highs of the session.

"The IPO demonstrated that demand for AI exposure remains strong, but it has not been enough to overcome concerns about elevated valuations, profitability and the sustainability of investment spending," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

She added, "The broader market mood has shifted from buying the dip towards questioning whether the correction has further to run."

Meanwhile, bond traders have seemingly shrugged off concerns about the outlook for interest rates, with at least a quarter point rate hike seen as a near-certainty at the Federal Reserve's monetary policy next month.

Following hawkish comments from several Fed officials, traders have grown increasingly worried the central bank will continue to raise rates in the coming months in order to combat stubborn inflation.