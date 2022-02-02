Treasury Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $50 billion worth of three-year notes, $37 billion worth of ten-year notes and $23 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $52 billion worth of three-year notes, $36 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds. All three auctions attracted modestly above average demand.