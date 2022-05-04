|
04.05.2022 16:58:23
Treasury Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.
The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $45 billion worth of three-year notes, $36 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $46 billion worth of three-year notes, $34 billion worth of ten-year notes and $20 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The three-year note auction attracted slightly above average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted below average demand and the thirty-year bond auction attracted average demand.
