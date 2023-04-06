|
Treasury Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.
The Treasury revealed plans to sell $40 billion worth of three-year notes, $32 billion worth of ten-year notes and $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.
Last month, the Treasury also $40 billion worth of three-year notes, $32 billion worth of ten-year notes and $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The three-year note auction attracted above average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted below average demand and the thirty-year bond auction attracted average demand.
