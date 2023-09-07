Treasury Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

The Treasury revealed plans to sell $44 billion worth of three-year notes, $35 billion worth of ten-year notes and $20 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $42 billion worth of three-year notes, $38 billion worth of ten-year notes and $23 billion worth of thirty-year bonds. All three auctions attracted above average demand.