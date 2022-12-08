|
08.12.2022 17:45:49
Treasury Reveals Details Of Long-Term Securities
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.
The Treasury revealed its plans to sell $40 billion worth of three-year notes, $32 billion worth of ten-year notes and $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The results of both the three-year and ten-year notes auctions will be announced next Monday, while the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Tuesday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $40 billion worth of three-year notes, $35 billion worth of ten-year notes and $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The three-year note and thirty-year bond auctions attracted above average demand, while the ten-year note auction attracted well below average demand.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: ATX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog im Freitagshandel an. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich grüne Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.