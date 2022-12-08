Treasury Reveals Details Of Long-Term Securities

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

The Treasury revealed its plans to sell $40 billion worth of three-year notes, $32 billion worth of ten-year notes and $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The results of both the three-year and ten-year notes auctions will be announced next Monday, while the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Tuesday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $40 billion worth of three-year notes, $35 billion worth of ten-year notes and $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The three-year note and thirty-year bond auctions attracted above average demand, while the ten-year note auction attracted well below average demand.