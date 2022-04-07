07.04.2022 17:26:08

Treasury Reveals Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $46 billion worth of three-year notes, $34 billion worth of ten-year notes and $20 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $48 billion worth of three-year notes, $34 billion worth of ten-year notes and $20 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The three-year and ten-year note auctions attracted modestly below average demand, while the thirty-year bond auction attracted well above average demand.

