Treasury Reveals Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.
The Treasury revealed its plans to sell $41 billion worth of three-year notes, $32 billion worth of ten-year notes and $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
Results of both the three-year and ten-year note auctions will be announced next Monday, while results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Tuesday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $42 billion worth of three-year notes, $35 billion worth of ten-year notes and $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
While the three-year and ten-year note auctions both attracted above average demand, the thirty-year bond auction attracted modestly below average demand.
