Treasury Reveals Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.
The Treasury revealed plans to sell $40 billion worth of three-year notes, $32 billion worth of ten-year notes and $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year auction will be announced next Thursday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $40 billion worth of three-year notes, $35 billion worth of ten-year notes and $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The three-year note and thirty-year bond auctions attracted below average demand, while the ten-year note auction attracted above average demand.
