14.07.2022 17:28:31
Treasury Reveals Details Of This Month's Twenty-Year Bond Auction
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.
The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $14 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced Wednesday, July 20.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $14 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting above average demand.
The announcement of the details of the twenty-year bonds auction comes after the Treasury announced the results of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds earlier this week.
The three-year note auction attracted average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted below average demand and the thirty-year bond auction attracted above average demand.
