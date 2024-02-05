ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Treasury shares

As of 1 February 2024, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) owned 10.05% of the shares in the Company (343,345 A-shares and 1,422,398 B-shares), cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31.

Due to the ongoing share buy-back program, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S has increased its holding of treasury shares to above 10% of the share capital. As earlier announced, the purpose of the share buy-back program is to adjust the capital structure of the Company through cancellation of shares repurchased and to meet obligations under long-term incentive programs.

Copenhagen, 5 February 2024

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

