A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Treasury shares

As announced, the share capital of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) decreased due to cancellation of shares. The Company’s ownership of treasury shares is now below 5% of the shares in the Company cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31.

Copenhagen, 24 May 2024

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

