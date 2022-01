Treasury unease over fears of No 10 U-turn on national insurance hike

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Embattled PM may scrap policy to win support of rightwing Tory MPs and save his job over alleged lockdown partiesThe Treasury is becoming increasingly alarmed that Boris Johnson may be preparing to scrap the national insurance rise in a desperate attempt to placate rightwing Tory MPs as he fights to save his job.The Guardian understands Rishi Sunak has privately stressed to MPs that the tax rise must go ahead as planned – with one frontbencher who has met him in recent days speculating the chancellor’s position could become untenable if Johnson seeks to overrule him. Continue reading...