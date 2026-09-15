Tredegar CorpShs Aktie

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WKN: 877428 / ISIN: US8946501009

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15.09.2026 15:36:21

Tredegar Names Cindy Yao As VP, CFO, And Treasurer

(RTTNews) - Tredegar Corporation (TG), a manufacturer of plastic films and aluminum extrusions, Tuesday said Cindy Yao will join the company as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective September 21, 2026.

The company had announced in July that its Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer, Frasier W. Brickhouse II, would retire effective September 1, 2026.

Yao has more than 30 years of experience in finance, operations and transformation across industrial manufacturing, healthcare and distribution. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Holon Health.

"Cindy is an accomplished public-company CFO and hands-on operating leader whose background is particularly well suited to Tredegar at this pivotal stage in our One Tredegar transformation," said Arijit (Bapi) DasGupta, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Tredegar shares were down more than 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $6.72 on Monday.

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