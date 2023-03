Tredegar Q4 Net Income From Ongoing Operations Declines; Net Sales Down 11.8%

(RTTNews) - Tredegar Corporation (TG) reported a fourth quarter net loss from continuing operations of $3.9 million or $0.11 per share compared to net income of $21.4 million or $0.63 per share, prior year. Net income from ongoing operations was $0.5 million or $0.02 per share compared to $6.2 million or $0.18 per share.

Sales declined to $189.15 million from $220.99 million, prior year. Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased 11.8% versus 2021 primarily due to lower sales volume and the pass-through of lower metal costs, partially offset by an increase in average selling prices to cover higher operating costs.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.