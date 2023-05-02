Tree Hut Celebrates 21st Birthday with a Deliciously Sweet New Collection

The Viral TikTok Brand Introduces Birthday Cake Flavor to Its Self-Care Suite

COPPELL, Texas, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tree Hut is blowing out the candles on its sweetest birthday yet! Following the excitement from the brand's first-ever Tree Hut x NYC pop-up experience in March, the maker of America's No. 1 Body Scrubs, is saying "cheers" to 21 years by launching a new collection to celebrate. The brand is bringing loyal fans and beauty-obsessed consumers a sweet treat to help commemorate more than two decades of self-care. This limited-edition Birthday Cake collection features a Shea Sugar Scrub, Whipped Shea Body Butter and Moisturizing Shave Oil. These new products are available now, online and in-store at Target, Ulta, Walmart and Amazon.

For the past 21 years, Tree Hut has made a commitment to creating quality body care products at an affordable price that can fit into everyone's personal self-care routine. With its variety of scents and the regimen-style lineup of products, consumers have become dedicated fans – creating their own collections and showing their love all over social media. Within the past few years, the brand took off with the rise of TikTok at the start of the pandemic and brought consumers a fun way to implement self-care into their day. With over one million followers on the app, Tree Hut has become a TikTok viral sensation popping up in #GetReadyWithMe videos, #EverythingShower videos and more as a must-try daily routine staple. Supporters of the brand have shown their excitement for the products through creative content leading to over 985 million views for #TreeHut.

On the brand's birthday this year, Tree Hut wants consumers to have their cake and eat it too with a sweet confetti cake-inspired line of products. The Birthday Cake collection will fill the bathroom with a dessert-like aroma featuring key notes of gourmand, creamy vanilla, baked cereal, sugar cookie and fresh raspberry – bringing the party to body care regimens while leaving skin nourished and glowing. Consumers can add the limited-edition sprinkle packaging to their collection of Tree Hut body care products to continue the fun week after week.

Gently exfoliate with the Birthday Cake Shea Sugar Scrub while balancing the skin's hydration to help restore a natural glow. Achieve long-lasting hydration and give skin a yummy treat with the Birthday Cake Whipped Body Butter. It features a lightweight, airy, whipped formula that absorbs quickly into the skin with a non-greasy feel. The Shea Sugar Scrub and Whipped Shea Body Butter are packed with good-for-you ingredients such as Milk Thistle Extract, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the skin from free radicals and pollutants while calming irritated skin, Coco Butter, which is high in fatty acids to help nourish the skin and improve skin elasticity, and Shea Butter, to deeply moisturize, nourish and soften skin while helping to promote elasticity.

To round out the collection, Tree Hut is launching a Birthday Cake Moisturizing Shave Oil to help prevent irritation, nicks and cuts from shaving while providing a smooth glide with its unique gel-to-oil formula. It features Shea Butter, a mix of natural oils such as Jojoba, Sesame and Grapeseed, Oat Kernel, that acts as a humectant to absorb and retain moisture and Niacinamide, a B vitamin to help skin retain moisture.

"Celebrating this milestone comes at an exciting time for Tree Hut after our first-ever pop-up experience in New York City, where we were able to meet our fans while bringing the brand to life in a unique and exciting way," said Senior Marketing Manager, Hazel Smith. "As we ring in our 21st year, we wanted to create a special collection of delicious products for our amazing consumers that have supported us from the beginning and hope to continue to inspire the creative content and love for the brand that we have seen year after year."

Tree Hut products are paraben free, vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, alcohol-free, do not contain formaldehyde donors and are made in the USA. The Birthday Cake collection is available now in-store and online at Target, Target.com, Ulta, Ulta.com, Walmart, Walmart.com and Amazon.com for a limited time. To learn more about Tree Hut's latest offerings and other products, visit www.treehutshea.com or follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more information.

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still produces out of Coppell, TX and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include body, shave, face and lip collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

