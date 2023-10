OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) will host an audio webcast on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results for the third quarter and its outlook for the balance of the year.

An earnings release will be issued before the market opens on the same date, and the accompanying slides will be posted on the Company's website at https://www.treehousefoods.com/investors/investor-overview. A replay will also be available on the site following the call.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading private label food and beverage manufacturer in North America. Our purpose is to engage and delight - one customer at a time. Through our customer focus and category experience, we strive to deliver excellent service and build capabilities and insights to drive mutually profitable growth for TreeHouse and for our customers. Our purpose is supported by investment in depth, capabilities and operational efficiencies which are aimed to capitalize on the long-term growth prospects in the categories in which we operate.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treehouse-foods-announces-webcast-of-third-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-301944996.html

SOURCE TreeHouse Foods, Inc.