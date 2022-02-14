|
14.02.2022 13:21:01
TreeHouse Foods Guides FY22 Net Sales Above Estimates; Q4 Results Top View - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) initiated its net sales growth and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2022.
For fiscal 2022, the company now projects net sales growth of at least 11 percent and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $385 million to $415 million.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.90 per share on revenue growth of 3.4 percent to $4.43 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of $29.1 million or $0.52 per share, compared to net income of $34.4 million or $0.61 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations was $0.11 per share, compared to $1.07 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales for the quarter declined 1.0 percent to $1.17 billion from $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year as supply chain disruption significantly impacted the company's ability to service strengthening demand.
The Street was looking for earnings of $0.09 per share on revenues of $1.12 billion for the quarter.
As previously announced, the Board of Directors continues to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the Company or a transaction to allow the Company to focus on its higher growth Snacking & Beverages business by divesting a significant portion of its Meal Preparation business.
