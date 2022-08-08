TreeHouse Foods Posts Wider Loss In Q2, Sales Up 19.4%; Raises 2022 Net Sales Guidance

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) reported a net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 of $30.6 million, compared to a loss of $5.2 million, previous year. Loss per share from continuing operations was $0.55 compared to a loss of $0.09. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations declined to $66.5 million from $92.6 million. The company said the decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to incremental costs related to labor and supply chain disruption and commodity and freight cost inflation.

Net sales for the second quarter was $1.20 billion compared to $1.00 billion, last year, an increase of 19.4%.

For fiscal 2022, the company raised net sales growth guidance to mid-to-high teens. The company reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA guidance of $385 to $415 million, up approximately 5% year-over-year at the midpoint.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.