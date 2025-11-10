Treehouse Foods Aktie

Treehouse Foods

WKN: A0ER18 / ISIN: US89469A1043

10.11.2025 13:26:40

TreeHouse Foods Q3 Adj. Profit Declines; Shares Rise On Acquisition Agreement

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods (THS) posted a third-quarter net loss of $265.8 million, compared to a net loss of $3.4 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $5.26 compared to a loss of $0.07. Adjusted profit per share was $0.43 compared to $0.74. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.56, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $91.6 million, compared to $102.5 million, last year. Net sales for the third quarter totaled $840.3 million compared to $839.1 million, last year, an increase of 0.1%.

Separately, TreeHouse Foods announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which TreeHouse Foods will be acquired by Investindustrial for a total of $2.9 billion. In light of the pending transaction, the company is withdrawing guidance, which it will no longer provide moving forward.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods are up 20% in pre-market trade on Monday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ende des US-Shutdowns in Sicht: ATX mit Rückenwind -- DAX erneut mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich ebenfalls mit Aufschlägen. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich leicht aufwärts.
