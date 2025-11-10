Treehouse Foods Aktie
WKN: A0ER18 / ISIN: US89469A1043
|
10.11.2025 13:26:40
TreeHouse Foods Q3 Adj. Profit Declines; Shares Rise On Acquisition Agreement
(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods (THS) posted a third-quarter net loss of $265.8 million, compared to a net loss of $3.4 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $5.26 compared to a loss of $0.07. Adjusted profit per share was $0.43 compared to $0.74. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.56, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $91.6 million, compared to $102.5 million, last year. Net sales for the third quarter totaled $840.3 million compared to $839.1 million, last year, an increase of 0.1%.
Separately, TreeHouse Foods announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which TreeHouse Foods will be acquired by Investindustrial for a total of $2.9 billion. In light of the pending transaction, the company is withdrawing guidance, which it will no longer provide moving forward.
Shares of TreeHouse Foods are up 20% in pre-market trade on Monday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Treehouse Foods IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
09.11.25
|Ausblick: Treehouse Foods veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Treehouse Foods veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.25
|Ausblick: Treehouse Foods stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Treehouse Foods IncShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Treehouse Foods IncShs
|20,00
|-0,99%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEnde des US-Shutdowns in Sicht: ATX mit Rückenwind -- DAX erneut mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich ebenfalls mit Aufschlägen. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich leicht aufwärts.