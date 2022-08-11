|
11.08.2022 13:40:14
TreeHouse Foods To Sell Portions Of Meal Preparation Business
(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS), a maker and supplier of private label food, said on Thursday that it has agreed to sell significant portions of its meal preparation division to an investment firm indirectly held by Investindustrial VII L.P.
The financial terms of the deal, expected to be closed in the fourth quarter, were not disclosed.
The business operates 14 manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., Canada, and Italy along with 19 company-operated distribution centers, with an expectation of around $1.6 billion in revenues for 2022.
The business is a supplier of private label food products in its categories, manufacturing and distributing pasta, red sauces, salsa, salad dressings, mayonnaise, condiments, syrup, pie-fillings and preserves, among other products.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Treehouse Foods IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.22
|Ausblick: Treehouse Foods gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Treehouse Foods legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Treehouse Foods IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Treehouse Foods IncShs
|46,00
|0,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.