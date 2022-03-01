SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treez (www.treez.io), a private company and leading enterprise cloud commerce platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market, today announced the successful completion of its Systems and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I audit which validates the company's cloud infrastructure as compliant in its business processes, policies and procedures in ensuring the security and data processing integrity of customer information.

Treez Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance in Securing Customer Information

As part of this voluntary compliance process, Treez underwent a rigorous independent audit by Oread Risk & Advisory, a leading CPA firm providing attestation, security, risk management and compliance services. SOC 2 is a compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), which specifies how Software as a Service (SaaS) providers manage customer data based on the applicable Trust Services Criteria including security and processing integrity. This level of security is critical and, in many cases, required for larger enterprise organizations and publicly traded companies, including those using the Treez platform. Treez currently is on schedule to complete the next level of compliance, SOC 2 Type II.

"Becoming SOC 2 Type 1 compliant is a great achievement for any SaaS company, regardless of the industry," said Raja Paranjothi, principal, Oread Risk & Advisory. "The fact that Treez is one of the first providers in the cannabis space to achieve their attestation is an advantage for them."

"While SOC 2 compliance is not widely sought after by every cannabis cloud provider, Treez felt it was critical in underscoring our commitment to deliver the highest level of security, privacy and uptime in the governance of our customers' data," said Shon Wedde, vice president of Engineering of Treez. "Treez continuously invests in not only delivering the most innovative cannabis cloud commerce platform, but also the best practices and security compliances required to avoid the ever present risks of cybersecurity threats. We are very excited to achieve this critical compliance for SaaS providers since it further strengthens the trust we share with our valued customers and is evidence that their confidential data is safe in our care."

About Treez



Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Through its innovative technology for retailers and brands, the company provides a robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary.

Solutions include point of sale, dispensary inventory management, omnichannel sales capabilities and multiple cashless payment options all on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. The innovative platform also connects essential brands with their retailers through a centralized brand catalog with real-time market insights. The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, cashless payments and data analytics across the partner ecosystem, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.

