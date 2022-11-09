Trella Health Announces the Launch of Their Strategic Consulting Services and New Hire Kara Justis, VP of Strategic Consulting

Trella's strategic consulting services will use a data-driven approach to help post-acute providers understand their market and build a winning growth strategy.

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trella Health, the leader in post-acute market data, CRM, and EHR integrations, announces the launch of its new strategic consulting services for post-acute customers. To lead this new service, Trella has hired Kara Justis as their VP of Strategic Consulting. Kara brings 20 years of post-acute healthcare experience and extensive expertise in sales, marketing, and operational consulting. Before joining Trella, Kara was the VP of Growth Solutions for Amedisys Home Health and Hospice. In this new role, Kara will lead the consulting team in helping Trella customers understand their markets and build data-driven growth strategies.

Trella's strategic consulting services will provide post-acute organizations with a data-driven growth strategy.

"I am so excited to join the Trella team and work with post-acute care customers to understand their markets and uncover opportunities to improve performance," stated Kara Justis, VP of Strategic Consulting for Trella Health." I look forward to working closely with each organization to identify their unique business needs and challenges and customize our services to help them achieve their specific goals."

In addition to providing customized market studies, Trella's strategic consulting services utilize the Referral Growth Methodology to assess an organization's sales and marketing functions. Focused on four key areas - growth strategy, sales planning, sales execution, and sales support - the Referral Growth Methodology uncovers opportunities for improved performance and delivers a plan to drive growth.

"We are so excited to have Kara join our team as we continue to invest in the success of our customers," stated Andy Powell, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience for Trella Health. "Kara's proven expertise in post-acute growth creates additional opportunity for Trella to partner with customers on their business development strategy and execution."

Trella will continue to grow and expand their strategic consulting services for post-acute organizations with an emphasis on elevating their sales and marketing capabilities and further growing their business.

About Trella Health

Trella Health's unmatched market intelligence and purpose-built CRM allow post-acute providers and suppliers to drive more effective performance and growth. Trella's solutions allow post-acute, HME, and infusion organizations to identify the highest-potential referral targets, evaluate new market opportunities, and monitor performance metrics. Paired with CRM and EHR integrations, business development teams can better manage referral relationships to advance their organizations with certainty by improving their sales and marketing strategy.

Learn more about Trella Health at https://www.trellahealth.com/

Media Contact: Ashton Davis, Adavis@trellahealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trella-health-announces-the-launch-of-their-strategic-consulting-services-and-new-hire-kara-justis-vp-of-strategic-consulting-301672897.html

SOURCE Trella Health