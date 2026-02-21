Johnson & Johnson Aktie
WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046
|
21.02.2026 14:00:00
TREMFYA® (guselkumab) long-term data show sustained clinical and endoscopic remission in ulcerative colitis through 3 years
More than 80% of those treated with TREMFYA® were in clinical remission and more than 50% were in endoscopic remission at Week 140 of the QUASAR long-term extension study, showing lasting disease control for patients 78% of patients achieved intestinal healing at both the tissue and visual level (histo-endoscopic mucosal improvement)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Johnson & Johnson
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Johnson & Johnson
|
20.02.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
18.02.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Johnson Johnson-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Johnson Johnson-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26