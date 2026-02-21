Johnson & Johnson Aktie

Johnson & Johnson für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.02.2026 14:00:00

TREMFYA® (guselkumab) long-term data show sustained clinical and endoscopic remission in ulcerative colitis through 3 years

More than 80% of those treated with TREMFYA® were in clinical remission and more than 50% were in endoscopic remission at Week 140 of the QUASAR long-term extension study, showing lasting disease control for patients 78% of patients achieved intestinal healing at both the tissue and visual level (histo-endoscopic mucosal improvement)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Johnson & Johnson
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Johnson & Johnson

mehr Nachrichten