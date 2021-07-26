Trend Micro Takes Home the 2021 AWS Global ISV Partner of the Year Award (ASEAN)

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, has been awarded the 2021 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Partner of the Year (ASEAN) award in the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) category. Trend Micro is recognized for its ability to help customers enhance their security posture in the cloud; increase demand of AWS cloud services; and create new use cases in cloud security.

"At AWS ASEAN, we consider our partners to be an extension of our team. Never has this shared obsession with serving our customers been more visible than over the last twelve months, where we have seen so many ASEAN partners go above and beyond on behalf of our customers," said Conor McNamara, Managing Director, AWS ASEAN. "The AWS ASEAN Partner Awards is an opportunity for us to recognize the exceptional contributions of AWS Partners from across ASEAN. We are humbled by the collective commitment of our partner community and congratulate all award winners on this well-deserved recognition."

Trend Micro's Cloud One platform, comprising seven cloud security services, is fully integrated with AWS. Cloud One, designed to be the one-stop shop for enterprises' cloud security needs, protects many AWS cloud services, including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Lambda, a serverless compute service, Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC), a service that lets organizations launch AWS resources in a logically isolated virtual network that they define, and more. With more than 600 automated checks, Cloud One also enables real-time monitoring of the AWS environment, ensuring watertight compliance with industry regulations.

"The success of Trend Micro's partnership with AWS is built upon our mutual commitment to customer-centricity and user-friendliness", said Paul Hidalgo, Head of Cloud Business (ASEAN), Trend Micro. "When we first started working with AWS in 2012, it was because our customers encouraged us to do so. Nine years on, this partnership continues to thrive and grow, empowering businesses from all over the world with one of the broadest and most advanced cloud security offerings in the market."

Trend Micro's partnership with AWS extends beyond technology alignment. The two companies also work hand-in-hand to advance the knowledge and skillsets of cybersecurity and IT professionals through regular hands-on trainings.

"Today, organizations are obsessed with digital transformation. But at Trend Micro, we believe that a cultural transformation is also a must for businesses to succeed in the cloud. And that begins with an understanding of how security in the cloud is different from traditional security. The shift-left movement is sweeping enterprises in all sectors today. The earlier organizations are able to connect their DevOps team and SecOps team, the earlier they can start to reap the full benefits of cloud. We are grateful to have a partner like AWS who is completely aligned with this vision. Together, we can make a real impact and advance cybersecurity for a better future." Hidalgo added.

Additional resources

Follow Trend Micro on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Trial all seven services of Cloud One at cloudone.trendmicro.com

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Media Contact:

Finn Partners

trendmicroapac@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Trend Micro