Trend Micro Aktie
WKN: 915793 / ISIN: JP3637300009
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16.07.2026 09:00:12
TrendAI™ Named a Champion for the Fourth Consecutive Year in Omdia’s Global Cybersecurity Platform Ecosystems Leadership Matrix 2026
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Recognition highlights the TrendAI™ partner-first platform model, ecosystem expansion, and AI-driven tools supporting partner-led growth
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2026 - TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), is celebrating its fourth consecutive year as a Champion in the Omdia Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix 2026. The report evaluated 24 security vendors across both Momentum and Leadership dimensions, recognizing TrendAI™ in the top three for continuous commitment to building one of the industry's most capable and rewarding partner ecosystems.
According to Omdia, Champion status reflects strong channel management, robust market performance, and a proactive approach to advancing the cybersecurity partner ecosystem.
Matthew Ball, Chief Analyst at Omdia: "TrendAI™ reaffirmed its position as a Champion by focusing its portfolio on the unified TrendAI Vision One™ platform and establishing the Global Partner Office. A flexible consumption model increased recurring revenue and improved margin predictability, while the refreshed Partner Portal, expanded enablement, and AI-driven tools supported significant Partner Program adoption, partner-led renewals, and services-led growth globally."
Sanjay Mehta, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Office at TrendAI™: "Omdia's findings reflect the progress we are seeing across our global partner ecosystem as we continue to make the TrendAI™ Partner Program more impactful, profitable, and services-led. In the first half of 2026, partner-driven deal registration value grew 2.3x YoY, reaching $1.47 billion. This momentum reflects the trust partners are placing in TrendAI™, the strength of our platform-first strategy, and the growing opportunity for partners to deliver AI-powered security outcomes through TrendAI Vision One™."
Omdia cited several partner-focused drivers behind this Champion designation:
Rob Swainson, Director at Blue Cube Security: "It's not just about great technology—it's about having a partner that genuinely cares about helping us deliver the best outcomes for our customers, based on what's right for each customer. That shared commitment to customer outcomes is what makes this partnership so valuable."
To read a full copy of the report, visit our website.
Hashtag: #trendai #trendaivisionone #visionone #trendmicro #omdia
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About TrendAI™TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAI™ secures the entire organization, from identities to infrastructure to data. Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAI™ to cut risk and stop threats up to three months earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence. Through deep ecosystem partnerships with market leaders like NVIDIA, Anthropic, AWS, Google, and Microsoft, TrendAI™ empowers your organization to securely drive forward at the speed of AI. AI Fearlessly. Learn more at trendaisecurity.com.
News Source: TrendAI
16/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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