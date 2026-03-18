Trend Micro Aktie
WKN: 915793 / ISIN: JP3637300009
|
18.03.2026 08:30:12
TrendAI™ to Secure Enterprise Adoption of Agentic AI with NVIDIA
|
TrendAI™ to support NVIDIA OpenShell open source runtime to add security for autonomous AI agentsHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2026 - TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader, today announced expanded collaboration with NVIDIA to support NVIDIA OpenShell, a new open source runtime for agentic AI introduced at NVIDIA GTC. The solution enables organizations to deploy autonomous AI agents with built-in governance, continuous risk visibility, and runtime enforcement, addressing key barriers to production adoption of agentic AI.
TrendAI™ is teaming with NVIDIA to add security for the open source NVIDIA OpenShell runtime as the ecosystem evolves. Learn more: https://resources.trendmicro.com/2026-nvidia-gtc.html
Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™: "Agentic AI changes the security equation. When AI systems can plan, take action, and interact with other tools on their own, the risk profile looks very different from traditional AI. Our collaboration with NVIDIA allows us to bring security directly into the architecture so organizations can adopt agentic AI with the visibility and control they expect."
Traditional AI security models were built for short-lived interactions between users and models. Agentic AI changes that dynamic by operating continuously and taking action across environments.
NVIDIA OpenShell is an open source runtime for long-lived, self-evolving agents capable of planning, memory, and tool execution. While these capabilities unlock significant productivity gains, they also introduce risks related to unauthorized skills, hidden behaviors, prompt injection, and unintended system access.
Pat Lee, vice president, Strategic Enterprise Partnerships at NVIDIA: "Agentic AI opens the door for a new class of applications that can plan, reason, and take action. By working with TrendAI™, we're helping developers add visibility and controls to make it safer to run autonomous AI."
TrendAI™ can transform agentic AI from a high-risk experiment into an enterprise-ready architecture. Organizations gain the ability to define trust boundaries, enforce policy at runtime, and maintain continuous visibility into autonomous AI behavior, all while preserving the flexibility and power that make agentic systems valuable.
TrendAI™ adds an enterprise-grade security layer that governs how agents behave, what tools they can access, and how risk is detected and enforced, before, during, and after execution.
The collaboration extends across the NVIDIA AI-Q blueprint and the NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit, enabling consistent security, governance, and observability as agentic systems scale across enterprise environments.
TrendAI Vision One™'s layered security architecture for OpenShell provides:
Hashtag: #trendai #trendmicro #trendvisionone #trendaivisionone #visionone #cybersecurity #nvidia
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About TrendAI™
TrendAI™, a global leader in AI security, empowers enterprises to innovate fearlessly by securing AI, cloud, networks, endpoints, and data across the modern attack surface. At the core is TrendAI Vision One™, a unified cybersecurity platform that centralizes cyber risk exposure management and security operations to protect the entire AI lifecycle from infrastructure to models to users. The platform is fueled by world-class threat intelligence and insights that protect organizations from hundreds of millions of threats every day. With 6,000 TrendAI™ experts across 75 countries, TrendAI™ empowers security leaders to stay ahead of threats, driving proactive security outcomes across the entire attack surface. This includes critical environments like AWS, Google, and Microsoft. AI Fearlessly.
News Source: TrendAI
18/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Trend Micro Inc.
|
08:30
|TrendAI™ to Secure Enterprise Adoption of Agentic AI with NVIDIA (EQS Group)
|
12.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Trend Micro-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Trend Micro von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Trend Micro-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Trend Micro-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Trend Micro-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Trend Micro von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite verliert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Trend Micro Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Trend Micro Inc.
|28,88
|-0,48%