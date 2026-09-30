TrendAI Vision One™ Extends Claude Compliance API Integration to Cover Claude Code and Cowork Sessions



EQS Newswire / 30/09/2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Security teams can now investigate AI agent activity, including prompts, responses and tool calls, alongside the rest of their security telemetry

HONG KONG SAR –



AI agents now write code, call tools and reach into business systems on behalf of employees. Security teams usually know these agents are running, but not what they were asked to do, what they did or whether it followed policy.



Claude's Compliance API returns session records for Claude Code and Cowork, including prompts, responses and tool calls, each tied to a verified user. With today's expanded integration, TrendAI brings these records into TrendAI Vision One™, where security teams can investigate AI activity in context, correlate it with endpoint, identity, cloud and network signals, and build custom detections for the agent behavior that matters to them.



"We understand security teams need transparency to validate AI agent activity against company policy and integrate that intelligence with their existing endpoint, identity, network and cloud signals," said Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™. "Coding and knowledge-work agents are now doing real work inside the business, and security teams should be able to see and investigate that work the same way they do everything else. This is about making informed decisions and maintaining control as these tools scale. Organizations can now move faster with AI while keeping proper oversight in place.



What security teams can do:



Flag agent tool calls outside expected boundaries

Tie AI session activity to specific users during investigations

Check whether agent workflows follow required processes

Correlate AI activity with other security events instead of treating it as a separate silo

Keep an auditable record of AI session activity for compliance review

TrendAI Vision One™ also continues to ingest activity logs from Claude Enterprise, covering user logins, admin actions and configuration changes, and from Claude Platform, covering admin, system and resource events. Claude's Compliance API integration in TrendAI Vision One™ is available now for TrendAI Vision One™ customers using Claude Enterprise.





Hashtag: #trendai #trendaivisionone #visionone #trendmicro #claude #claudecode #aisecurity

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About TrendAI™ TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility, governance, and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAI™ secures the entire organization, from identities, to infrastructure, to data. Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAI™ to stop threats up to 115 days earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence. Through deep ecosystem partnerships with market leaders like NVIDIA, Anthropic, AWS, Google, and Microsoft, TrendAI™ enables teams to securely move at the speed of AI. These alliances deliver results, as TrendAI™ became the first APJ-based AI security partner to surpass US $1 billion in AWS Marketplace sales.



With TrendAI™, organizations can clearly see how AI is used across environments, identify emerging risks, and take action faster. CISOs can simplify their security stack while giving business leaders the confidence to innovate, securely. AI Fearlessly.





News Source: TrendAI

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2026 – TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro Incorporated ( TYO: 4704 TSE: 4704 ), today expanded support for Claude's Compliance API in TrendAI Vision One™. The integration now covers Claude Code and Cowork session transcripts from Claude Enterprise. It builds on the integration TrendAI™ announced with Anthropic in June 2026, adding visibility into how engineering and knowledge-work teams use AI agents day to day.AI agents now write code, call tools and reach into business systems on behalf of employees. Security teams usually know these agents are running, but not what they were asked to do, what they did or whether it followed policy.Claude's Compliance API returns session records for Claude Code and Cowork, including prompts, responses and tool calls, each tied to a verified user. With today's expanded integration, TrendAI brings these records into TrendAI Vision One™, where security teams can investigate AI activity in context, correlate it with endpoint, identity, cloud and network signals, and build custom detections for the agent behavior that matters to them."We understand security teams need transparency to validate AI agent activity against company policy and integrate that intelligence with their existing endpoint, identity, network and cloud signals," said Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™. "Coding and knowledge-work agents are now doing real work inside the business, and security teams should be able to see and investigate that work the same way they do everything else. This is about making informed decisions and maintaining control as these tools scale. Organizations can now move faster with AI while keeping proper oversight in place.TrendAI Vision One™ also continues to ingest activity logs from Claude Enterprise, covering user logins, admin actions and configuration changes, and from Claude Platform, covering admin, system and resource events. Claude's Compliance API integration in TrendAI Vision One™ is available now for TrendAI Vision One™ customers using Claude Enterprise.Hashtag: #trendai #trendaivisionone #visionone #trendmicro #claude #claudecode #aisecurityThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility, governance, and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAI™ secures the entire organization, from identities, to infrastructure, to data. Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAI™ to stop threats up to 115 days earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence. Through deep ecosystem partnerships with market leaders like NVIDIA, Anthropic, AWS, Google, and Microsoft, TrendAI™ enables teams to securely move at the speed of AI. These alliances deliver results, as TrendAI™ became the first APJ-based AI security partner to surpass US $1 billion in AWS Marketplace sales.With TrendAI™, organizations can clearly see how AI is used across environments, identify emerging risks, and take action faster. CISOs can simplify their security stack while giving business leaders the confidence to innovate, securely. AI Fearlessly. trendaisecurity.com News Source: TrendAI 30/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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