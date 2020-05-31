Trent Thompson Joins the WebPresented Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WebPresented is excited to announce that Trent Thompson has joined the company, assuming the role of Vice President, Sales & Marketing as of March 2020. Trent comes to WebPresented with 20 years of individual sales and sales leadership experience. Most recently, Trent spent the last four years in the same capacity at Tour de Force.

James Gerdes, President of WebPresented, shares, "We are delighted to welcome Trent Thompson as the newest member of our Executive team. Trent adds phenomenal talent, integrity, creativity and experience to the organization. Most importantly, Trent understands what it takes to deliver customer success."

James continues, "he sets the highest standards for himself and those around him. As WebPresented continues to deliver best-of-breed technology and services to our customers, Trent is a critical component in our continued growth."

Prior to his time at Tour de Force, Trent spent several years in the financial industry, with a focus in retail and commercial banking. Trent graduated from the University of Toledo with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. Trent lives in Perrysburg, Ohio with his wife Summer and their two children, Luxe and Liam.

Trent Thompson shares, "I am ecstatic to be a part of the WebPresented family. The WebPresented culture promotes excellence, idea generation and putting the customer at the center of what we do. In my experience, I have found that distributors are struggling to pull together disparate data. They are in need of creating automation, ensuring proper and expedited movement through their sales cycle. Distributors are looking for partners who understand their business and are a value-added resource. Finally, they are looking for easy. WebPresented hits the mark on all these areas. This is why I am excited about joining this team!"

WebPresented is a software company that provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) for hundreds of Wholesale Distributers. WebPresented's flagship product, WPCRM, syncs data from customers' ERP systems and delivers it back to sales reps as actionable intel. More than 20,000 Sales Professionals rely on WPCRM every day to increase revenues, improve efficiency, and collaborate with team members. Based in Columbus, OH, WebPresented has been providing technology solutions for Wholesale Distributors for over 12 years.

Learn more at https://www.webpresented.com or reach out to sales@webpresented.com for more information.

