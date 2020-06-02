Trepp and CompStak Announce Data Integration of CMBS and Lease Comp Data

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of information analytics and technology to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets today announced that it has implemented a new data integration with CompStak, the nationwide provider of commercial real estate lease comps, sales comps, and property information.

Trepp clients will now able to view CompStak's critical market and submarket leasing metrics nationwide such as, average starting rent, effective rent, tenant improvement, and lease term. Additionally, mutual clients of Trepp and CompStak can access CompStak's detailed property and space level data.

"The addition of CompStak data within the Trepp suite provides analyst-reviewed transaction details at a critical time in commercial real estate," said Steve Baumgartner, Chief Innovation Officer at Trepp. "In CRE, there are cornerstone data points required to make informed decisions on acquisitions and dispositions, lending, and valuations. CompStak stands out in this space because of its granular data and timely information," Baumgartner said.

As part of the announcement, Trepp and CompStak have released an initial report combining Trepp's CMBS data and CompStak's lease comp data in New York City to examine the underlying income risk on commercial real estate properties over the next two years. The analysis reviewed more than 120 properties revealing that nearly $750 million in loan balance is at refinance risk due to upcoming renewal and maturity concerns. The combined analysis specifically looked at the lease renewal rate's impact on debt service coverage ratio and the remaining term-to-maturity.

"Trepp's leadership in structured finance has positioned it as a preeminent leader in the world of CMBS. We're proud to be able to work with Trepp's team to provide value to our mutual clients while broadening exposure of CompStak's market data throughout the CMBS sector," said Michael Mandel, Co-Founder + CEO of CompStak. "Combining the strength of granular lease, sale, and property data with critical loan information will provide unparalleled insight into the performance of securitized and non-securitized assets, particularly in our current economic environment."

To learn more about the integration, email press@trepp.com. To download the research report, go to https://info.trepp.com/trepp-compstak-research-pr.

