Trevi Reports Positive Results From Full Set Of Subjects From CANAL Trial Of Haduvio

(RTTNews) - Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) reported positive results from the full set of subjects in phase 2 Cough And NALbuphine trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company said the data was statistically significant for the primary efficacy endpoint of daytime cough frequency reduction. Key secondary endpoints on patient and clinician reported outcomes were also statistically significant, the company noted.

Jennifer Good, President and CEO of Trevi Therapeutics, said: "There are no approved therapies for chronic cough in these patients, and we are excited to continue our development in this indication and look forward to starting our next clinical trial or these patients in the first half of 2023."

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics are up 10% in pre-market trade on Monday.

