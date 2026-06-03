Trevi Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2PHHF / ISIN: US89532M1018
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03.06.2026 15:44:22
Trevi Therapeutics Is Up 100%, Pivotal bioVenture Adds Anyway. Here's Why That Matters.
Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the first quarter, acquiring 296,944 shares in an estimated $3.32 million trade based on average quarterly pricing, according to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing.According to a SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor increased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) by 296,944 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.32 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. At quarter end, the fund reported holding 1,553,726 shares, with a position value of $18.54 million. The net position value increased by $2.80 million, reflecting both share purchases and stock price appreciation.Trevi Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with a strategic focus on advancing therapies for neurologically mediated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary formulation, Haduvio, to address significant unmet medical needs in chronic pruritus and chronic cough. Its competitive edge lies in its targeted approach and ongoing late-stage clinical trials, positioning it to capture value in specialized therapeutic areas.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Trevi Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Trevi Therapeutics öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)