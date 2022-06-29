Trevi Therapeutics Reports Positive Results From Phase 2b/3 PRISM Trial Of Haduvio

(RTTNews) - Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) reported positive results from its phase 2b/3 PRISM trial of Haduvio in treating prurigo nodularis. Haduvio showed statistically significant results on the primary efficacy endpoint as measured by a 4-point reduction in the Worst Itch - Numerical Rating Scale. The trial also met key secondary endpoints. The safety results of the trial were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Haduvio from previous trials.

Jennifer Good, CEO of Trevi Therapeutics, said: "This positive trial in prurigo nodularis, along with the highly statistically significant data from the interim analysis of our Phase 2 trial in IPF chronic cough that we presented earlier this year, further supports our belief that Haduvio could potentially benefit patients across a broad range of refractory chronic pruritic and cough conditions."

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics are up 23% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.