|
10.10.2023 16:40:15
Trex Appoints Brenda Lovcik As SVP And CFO
(RTTNews) - Trex Co., Inc. (TREX) announced Tuesday that it has named Brenda Lovcik as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 23, 2023.
Lovcik has over 25 years of demonstrated financial and operational success with high-profile publicly traded companies. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer, Global Products, Global Supply Chain and Global FP&A at Johnson Controls, Inc.
Prior to that, she had a successful 20-year career and held multiple senior financial roles at Medtronic, Inc. Her most recent position there was Senior Vice President, Finance and Global FP&A.
Prior to this role, she was Chief Financial Officer of several Medtronic business units with revenues ranging from $2.5 billion to $12 billion.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Trex Co. Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.07.23
|Ausblick: Trex verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.23
|The Latest Analyst Ratings for Trex Co (Benzinga)
|
06.07.23
|Why Did Owens Corning and Trex Climb More Than 20% in June? (MotleyFool)
|
15.05.23
|Expert Ratings for Trex Co (Benzinga)
|
09.05.23
|Why Trex Stock Was Up Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.05.23
|: Trex upgraded to buy from neutral at BofA Securities (MarketWatch)
|
07.05.23
|Ausblick: Trex gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Trex Co. Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Trex Co. Inc.
|55,40
|1,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX mit Konsolidierung möglich -- DAX vorbörslich tiefer -- Anleger in Asien in Kauflaune
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dürften Anleger zur Wochenmitte zunächst eine Pause einlegen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich ein schwächerer Start ab. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.