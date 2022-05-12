|
Trex Company Announces May and June 2022 Investor Conference Schedule
Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:
22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference
Location: Beverly Hills, CA
Date: Thursday, May 26th
Presentation: 2:20pm PDT
Trex Management: Dennis C. Schemm – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Location: Chicago, IL
Date: Tuesday, June 7th
Presentation: 2:20pm CDT
Trex Management: Bryan H. Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer,
Bret M. Martz – Vice President, North American Professional Sales
Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Location: Boston, MA
Date: Tuesday, June 7th
Fireside Chat: 11:30am EDT
Trex Management: Dennis C. Schemm – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer,
S. Leslie Adkins – Vice President, Marketing and ESG Development
Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex website.
About Trex Company
Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance, low-maintenance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), "like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).
