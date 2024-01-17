Trex Named "America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking” for Fourth Consecutive Year

When it comes to the products we purchase for our homes and families, trust means everything. With that in mind, Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative composite decking and railing, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, is proud to share that it has been named "2024 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking,” according to a nationwide study conducted by Lifestory Research. This is the fourth year in a row the company has received this recognition.

"In an era where choices abound, we know that trust is the currency that sustains enduring connections between consumers and brands,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex Company. "We are both grateful and humbled by this accolade and consider it a powerful motivator. We acknowledge the responsibility that comes with this recognition and remain committed to delivering products and service that exceed our customers’ expectations.”

For more than a decade, the America’s Most Trusted study has provided insights regarding the significance of trust to consumers. The annual rankings are based on opinions and input from thousands of Americans surveyed by Lifestory Research over the course of a 12-month period. Over the years, the study has evolved to examine trust across more than 75 product categories related to housing.

Trex has earned the highest trust rating among the industry’s most popular decking brands every year since outdoor decking was added to the study in 2021. This year, the brand received the best reviews and satisfaction scores among nine outdoor decking brands included in the survey. Trex also was the only decking brand to earn the maximum five-star rating for trust.

"This study is especially meaningful because it focuses on trust and reflects the opinions, values and preferences of real consumers who are actively in the market for decking and outdoor living products,” noted Adkins. "For more than 30 years, Trex has worked hard to build a legacy of trust with our customers by consistently delivering on our brand promise of premium aesthetics and durability, continuous innovation and an unwavering commitment to sustainability. Recognition like this affirms that these efforts are resonating.”

Since the mid-1990s, Trex has invented and revolutionized the composite decking category with its lineup of high-performance, low-maintenance, eco-friendly products that have fundamentally changed the way people live outdoors. In addition to its world-famous composite decking and railing, Trex’s industry-leading product portfolio includes deck drainage, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice and outdoor furniture, and more – all marketed under the Trex® brand. For more information, visit Trex.com.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking 4 Years in a Row (2021-2024), as well as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek and one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor’s Business Daily. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), Twitter (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

