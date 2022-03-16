TRG Named One of North America's Leading Managed Service Providers

For the second consecutive year, Ohio-based MSP is celebrated as one of CRN's "Elite 150" companies for its innovative approach to managed services

CLEVELAND , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG, a global end-point managed service provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments has been named one of the top providers in North America, according to CRN's 2022 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list.

CRN (a brand of The Channel Company) publishes its annual MSP 500 list to identify North American service providers who are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping their clients simplify their IT solutions, increase their efficiency and deliver strong return on investment.

For the second consecutive year, TRG has been included in the list as part of the "Elite 150," a category recognizing providers with extensive managed services portfolios, including on-premise and off-premise capabilities, weighted toward midmarket and enterprise customers. TRG was also included in CRN's 2021 "Fast Growth 150" list, confirming its status as one of the fastest growing service providers in North America.

"We're honored by the recognition and proud to provide our customers with solutions that continue to evolve rapidly alongside their ever-changing technological needs," said TRG President Sean Kennedy.

With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, TRG provides a comprehensive suite of lifecycle management services – offering a one-stop-shop solution agnostic across vendor, lifecycle stage and service.

The company now has more than 10 million devices under management, with more than 5,000 customers. And with revenue growth surpassing 40 percent over the last year, TRG has more aggressive growth plans on the horizon.

"In the coming year, we are planning for continued growth in our services business across a variety of areas, including continued expansion of payment solutions," said Kennedy. "Across the board, we are heavily invested in expanding our in-house capabilities to develop a full solution-set leveraging in-house experts wherever possible."

To learn more, visit www.trgsolutions.com.

About TRG

TRG is a global managed solutions provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments. With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, we provide the most comprehensive suite of lifecycle management services – from warehouse to boardroom and deployment to retirement. Our mission is to Make Technology Simple, helping customers accelerate projects, drive application success and maximize ROI. We're relentless in our drive to find innovative, effective ways to enhance customer operations and challenge conventional thinking along the way. Learn more about why The Difference is Us at www.trgsolutions.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trg-named-one-of-north-americas-leading-managed-service-providers-301503491.html

SOURCE TRG