Tri Counties Bank and United Way Launch NorCal Wildfire Fund

In partnership with United Way of Northern California (UWNC), Tri Counties Bank has launched the NorCal Wildfire Fund, with an initial contribution of $20,000.

The goal is to raise $3 million, which will assist communities affected by wildfires across Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity Counties.

The Bank encourages donations to the NorCal Wildfire fund at any Tri Counties Bank branch or online at https://www.norcalunitedway.org/wildfirerecovery.

"Together, we can begin to heal the damage left by these wildfires," said Richard Smith, President and CEO of Tri Counties Bank. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their homes, and our brave firefighters and first responders who protect us.”

Funds will be distributed through UWNC, directly serving fire victims with immediate needs, as well as major recovery efforts:

RV assistance program

Stable Housing Opportunities Program (SHOP)

Unmet Needs Roundtable

Mental health services for survivors

2-1-1 helpline

Grants to community service providers.

The 2022 season has seen six individuals dead, 400 homes destroyed, and 200,000 acres burned.

"Tri Counties Bank has worked with United Way during our relief efforts for many wildfires,” said Larry Olmstead, President & CEO, United Way of Northern California. "Like us, the Bank cares deeply about the communities it serves. This partnership, aided by the generosity of our neighbors, will allow us to deliver crucial aid to those in need.”

About Tri Counties Bank

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, with assets of over $10 billion and more than 45 years of financial stability. Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions® for communities throughout California with a breadth of personal, small business and commercial banking services, plus an extensive branch network, more than 37,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and advanced online and mobile banking. Tri Counties Bank participates in the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund’s BankOn program that seeks to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services. Visit TriCountiesBank.com to learn more. Member FDIC.

About United Way of Northern California:

United Way of Northern California (UWNC) was established in Redding in 1953 and serves nine counties: Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, and Trinity. Its mission is to fight for the education, income and health of all residents in the community. UWNC is active in disaster relief and recovery, raises funds for non-profit agencies, and operates three 24/7 human services helplines: 2-1-1 Shasta, 2-1-1 Siskiyou and 2-1-1 Tehama, collectively known as 2-1-1 NorCal. For more information about UWNC, visit www.norcalunitedway.org

