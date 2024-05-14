Tri Counties Bank Grants $110,000 in Scholarships for California Graduating High School Seniors

Tri Counties Bank, in partnership with the Community Foundation of the North State, issued $110,000 in scholarships this May to graduating high school seniors throughout California. The scholarships ranged between $1,000 to $1,500 each, and were awarded to 80 students from 55 high schools in 24 counties.

Tri Counties Bank provides two scholarship opportunities: an income-based scholarship for students with a Student Aid Index (SAI) of 0 or less and a minimum GPA of 2.5, and a merit-based scholarship for students with a weighted cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Sixty $1,500 scholarships were awarded to low-to-moderate income students and twenty $1,000 scholarships were awarded based on merit. Scholarship funds will be sent directly to the students’ chosen accredited college, university or trade school to assist with education expenses.

"A key element of fulfilling Tri Counties Bank’s mission is to invest in our students, who will, in turn, strengthen our communities,” said Rick Smith, President and CEO of Tri Counties Bank. "Of the nearly 700 applications submitted, the 80 students awarded demonstrated outstanding achievement in academics, public service or business entrepreneurship. We are proud to assist with their goal of higher education.”

Students can apply for the 2025 scholarship application cycle starting on November 1, 2024, by visiting http://www.tcbk.com/scholarship-assistance. For more information about the scholarship program, contact Erin Chiniewicz at the Community Foundation of the North State at (530) 244-1219.

Students were awards scholarships in the following counties: Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Madera, Mendocino, Merced, Placer, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Mateo, Shasta, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Yolo, and Yuba.

About Tri Counties Bank

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, with assets of almost $10 billion and nearly 50 years of financial stability. Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions® for communities throughout California with a breadth of personal, small business and commercial banking services, plus an extensive branch network, access to approximately 40,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and advanced mobile and online banking. Tri Counties Bank participates in the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund’s BankOn program that seeks to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services. Visit TriCountiesBank.com to learn more. Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240514529889/en/