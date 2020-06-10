TRI NCC 209 Coating Approved for U.S. Naval Submarine Fleet Usage

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Navy approved Texas Research Institute Austin, Inc. (TRI Austin) Non-Conductive Coating (NCC) 209 for use on metal outboard cable connector backshells in its submarine fleet, effective April 15, 2020.

The approval was granted by the Navy's Submarine Maintenance Engineering, Planning and Procurement Activity (SUBMEPP) in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. TRI's new NCC 209 is a non-metallic cathodic delamination resistant coating for outboard applications on cables and connectors.

"It is a proud achievement to now be able to offer the new TRI NCC 209 to the commercial and Navy customer base, after supporting sales and marketing of our successful plasma spray legacy NCC since 1999," said Vince Newton, Business Development and Technology Transition Director of TRI's Applied Technologies (TRI AT), the commercialization and production arm of TRI Austin.

Over the past 20 years, TRI Applied Technologies has successfully brought to market a number of technologies developed by TRI Austin to the fleet and warfighter. These include coatings, adhesives, greases, foams, and composite materials. They serve many industries but are primarily focused on aerospace, military vehicles, naval surface ships, submarines, and the oil and gas industry.

TRI NCC 209 coating outperforms all other NCC systems with peel strengths well beyond any previously displayed. Independent third-party testing results show a bond that survives the harshest corrosive environments over an extended service life of coated parts. TRI NCC 209 reduces the number of failure points, increases reliability, reduces cost, and eases application methods compared to previous NCC systems.

"Usage by the Navy will be a slow, gradual build, but has already begun," said Newton. TRI Applied Technologies has full control of both the chemistry and processing of parts at the new TRI Round Rock facility. This allows TRI to offer the best-performing product on the market while continuing the superior customer service the company has provided over the last two decades.

Texas Research Institute Austin, Inc. (TRI Austin) was established in 1975 by Dr. J. Scott Thornton to perform high-quality, rapid-response research and development in advanced materials and materials testing. Proudly based in Austin, Texas, TRI Austin was founded to address reliability and materials needs of the U.S. Navy and advanced materials and technologies for the Department of Defense, NASA, and other government and commercial clients. For more information on TRI AT, visit https://tri-appliedtech.com/.

